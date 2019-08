Jaipur: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker from Rajasthan today accused his own party in Assembly of giving tickets to people who offer more money.

“Humari party Bahujan Samaj Party mein paise lekar ticket diya jata hai..koi aur zada paise de deta hai toh pehle ka ticket kat kar dusre ko mil jata hai, teesra koi zada paise de deta hai toh un dono ka ticket kat jata hai, (In our party, tickets are offered in lieu of money and one who gives more money gets the ticket and the former is denied the same.)” said BSP MLA Rajendra Gudha in Rajasthan Assembly.

Gudha said that elections are being influenced by money and poor people can’t contest elections.

#WATCH BSP MLA, Rajendra Gudha in Rajasthan Assembly, “Humari party Bahujan Samaj Party mein paise lekar ticket diya jata hai..koi aur zada paise de deta hai toh pehle ka ticket kat kar dusre ko mil jata hai, teesra koi zada paise de deta hai toh un dono ka ticket kat jata hai.” pic.twitter.com/ZMNbF5c9R6 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

“Partiyon mein tickets ke liye paise ka lain-dain hota hai, humari party mein bhi hota hai, (Tickets are distributed for money in parties and our party is also the culprit)” said Gudha.

This is not the first time that Mayawati’s BSP has been accused of this electoral malpractice.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi had accused Mayawati, during the Lok Sabha elections campaign, of doling out party tickets in exchange for money.

Addressing the public in Sultanpur, she had said, “Sab log jaante hain ki Mayawati ticket bechti hain, ye to unke party ke log garv se bolte hain, unke 77 ghar hain, unke rehne waale bhi garv se bolte hain hamare Mayawati Ji ya to hiro mein leti hain ya to paiso mein leti hain, lekin leti hain 15 cr rupay (Everyone knows Mayawati sells party tickets. This is something her own party workers say. She has 77 houses and the residents say with pride that Mayawati either charges in diamonds or in cash but she charges Rs 15 crore).”