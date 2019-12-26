Kolkata: Seems West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is in no mood to bow down, as she is on a protest-spree ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed.

On Thursday too, the CM led another protest march against CAA and NRC in Kolkata, saying that her agitations will continue until both the legislations get revoked. Notably, this is Banerjee’s 6th protest march in 10 days.

Addressing the rally, she said, ”I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during protest march against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterofCitizens, in Kolkata: I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way https://t.co/WE5KmaY5BJ pic.twitter.com/E8z3RqhvAy — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

Earlier today, she came out in support of students from IIT-Kanpur who are being probed for allegedly making controversial statements during a protest rally last week.

On multiple occasions, she has asked the central government to withdraw the CAA in the interest of the people of the country. Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the NRC and the citizenship law, has said in her rallies that her government would not allow any NRC exercise or implementation of the Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

“We told them not to play with fire. They say they will forcibly implement CAA and NRC. I would like to state categorically again that NRC and CAA won’t be implemented in West Bengal. You can pass a law, but it is up to the state government to implement it. How can they enforce it?” she asked.

On Monday, she had called upon opposition parties and senior leaders of the country to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought to chalk out a plan to ‘save the democracy’.

Meanwhile, the state has seen several incidents of arson and vandalism in the past few days by people protesting against the law with a number of railway stations being set ablaze and many trains burnt.