New Delhi: Malaysia on Monday reiterated its stand to not extradite Zakir Naik. According to ANI, Malaysia Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said, “Malaysia has the right not to extradite Dr Zakir Naik if he is not going to be accorded justice. Zakir, in general, feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India).”

In May this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its first direct charge sheet against the controversial Islamic preacher on charges of laundering criminal money to the tune of Rs 193 crore and allegedly creating illegal real estate assets worth crores in India and abroad, officials said.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai and said Naik’s “inflammatory speeches and lectures have inspired and incited a number of Muslim youths in India to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts.”

This is the second chargesheet in the case by the ED, but the first against Naik that specifically underlines his role.

Malaysia has continued to shield Naik by turning down India’s demand for his extradition. In July 2018, Mahathir Mohamad was quoted as saying his government would not give in easily just because India demanded that Naik be deported for alleged terror activities and money laundering.

Days after a meeting with Naik, wanted in India for alleged terror activities and money laundering, the Malaysian Prime Minister had said his government would always ensure it looked into all factors before responding to any demand.

“We do not easily follow the demands of others. We must look at all factors before we respond,” Mahathir was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times. “Otherwise, someone will become a victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has attached Naik’s properties since he fled India. His Islamic Research Foundation has also been banned.