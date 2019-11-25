New Delhi: India’s largest carrier airline IndiGo on Monday solved a major network issue affecting all its systems. “Our systems are up now. Thanks for your understanding and patience,” tweeted IndiGo after resolving the technical glitch on November 25.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo tweeted, “#6ETravelAdvisory : Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://bit.ly/2Gp7SIF.”

#6ETravelAdvisory : Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2019

This is not the first time that the airline faced such an issue.