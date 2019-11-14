Mumbai: On rumours that are doing rounds regarding Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Congress’s Ahmed Patel coming to some sort of a settlement amid the ongoing impasse in Maharashtra over government formation, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it was untrue, adding that talks with the grand old party and NCP are still in process.

“Rumours being floated that shiv sena president uddhav Thackeray had meeting with Ahmed Patel and we have come to some sort of settlement, on behalf of uddhav thackeray let me clarify that this is untrue & being deliberately spread, our talks with congress and ncp are in process,” Sanjay Raut said.

On Tuesday, the Congress and the NCP held a joint meeting in the evening ahead of meeting Governor BS Koshyari.

Speaking on whether or not to extend support to Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said, “We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision.”

Addressing the media in Mumbai, NCP leader Praful Patel said, “On 11th November Shiv Sena first contacted us formally. We will discuss on all the issues and then take a decision.”

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress and NCP had bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly. As no party came forward to prove majority to form the government in the state, it on Tuesday came under President’s rule after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.