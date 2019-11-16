Pune: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is just not limited to “forming a government” but is more about “nation-building”.

Speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Pune, Gadkari said, “We have a clear vision, and it is not limited to forming government or making anyone chief minister or prime minister.”

“We have a clear vision about our ideology and we should work for rebuilding the nation,” he added.

Gadkari stated that while the ideology is important, human relations are more significant to them.

“Ideology is important and human relations are even more important for us,” he said.

On Friday, while replying to a question over government formation in Maharashtra, Gadkari said, “Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite.” The BJP leader did not divulge any more details.