New Delhi: Out on bail, Honeypreet Insaan on Monday met Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Sirsa jail. As per updates, the meeting between the two continued for about one and a half hours.

The two met for the first time on Monday after Honeypreet came out of jail. She had reportedly tried to meet him many times before.

Last month, she was granted bail in a case of riot and violence that broke out after Ram Rahim’s arrest in Panchkula in 2017. She was granted bail after the trial court dropped sedition charges against her and 35 others. She is at present staying in the sect’s headquarters.

For the case of riot, she was in 2018 arrested and was lodged in Ambala Central Jail. Nearly 41 people had lost their lives in the clashes.

The development comes after the Haryana government said it is her fundamental right to meet her foster father Ram Rahim like any other normal individual. Officials, on the other hand felt that the meeting between the two could create a law and order problem in the state.

Self-styled godman Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women. He has a huge fan following in the region.

As per updates, he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with three others by a special CBI court in Panchkula in January for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.