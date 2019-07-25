New Delhi: After losing the trust vote on the floor of Karnataka Assembly, caretaker Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that he was ‘happy’ since he got an opportunity to serve the people of the state for over a year.

An NDTV report quoted Kumaraswamy, “I am the happiest person on this occasion. That’s because of how much I worked in the last 14 months to uplift this state. I worked sincerely despite several kinds of disturbances, and today, I am the happiest person while vacating my office.”

The head of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition, HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister an hour after losing the trust vote in the Assembly on the confidence motion he had moved on July 18 to prove majority.

Accepting the resignation, the Governor asked Kumaraswamy to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till alternative arrangements were made.

Kumaraswamy lost the floor test by 6 votes after a four-day marathon debate on the motion that witnessed heated exchanges and acrimonious scenes in the House.

“Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has lost the floor test, as 99 votes were in favour of the confidence motion and 105 against it,” Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar told the members of the House after the trust vote.

Of the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority.

In the division of votes, 99 were for the motion and 105 against it.

With IANS inputs