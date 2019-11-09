New Delhi: A day after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul’s SPG security cover was withdrawn, senior party leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Centre saying that it was an “outrageous and mad decision”.

Chidambaram, who is currently in the judicial custody at Delhi’s Tihar jail, said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, “The Government’s decision to withdraw SPG protection for the Gandhis is an outrageous and mad decision. It is said ‘Those who the gods wish to destroy, they first make them mad’.”

I have asked my family to tweet the following on my behalf: The Government's decision to withdraw SPG protection for the Gandhis is an outrageous and mad decision. It is said 'Those who the gods wish to destroy, they first make them mad'. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 9, 2019

On Friday, the Centre took away the elite SPG cover from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in view of the reduced threat perception to the family.

Former home minister P. Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case. He will be in the custody till November 13, as ordered by Delhi High Court on October 30.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.