New Delhi: More than 1.66 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Over 37.07 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,000 doses are in the pipeline. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Rajesh Tope Says Train Services Can Resume If State Speeds Up Vaccination Process

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,40,60,197 doses, the ministry said. The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. Also Read - Breaking: Chandigarh Relaxes Lockdown, Allows Restaurants to Open Till 10.30 PM | Check Full List of Guidelines Here