Over 1 Crore Aayushmaan Cards Distributed To Beneficiaries: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

PM Modi said nowadays, along with Ayushman Bharat cards, ABHA cards are also being made at a rapid pace.

PM Modi said the ABHA card will keep a record of medical reports, medicine prescriptions, blood group information and other details.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and said over 1 crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country and the health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done so far.

“After the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, 4.5 lakh new applications have been received for Ujjwala Gas connection…Over 1 crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country. Health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "After the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, 4.5 lakh new applications have been received for Ujjwala Gas connection…Over 1 crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country. Health check-ups of around 1.25 crore… pic.twitter.com/bXdPefdejS — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

He went on to add that nowadays, along with Ayushman Bharat cards, ABHA cards are also being made at a rapid pace. He stated that people are not aware of the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards as this card will keep a record of medical reports, medicine prescriptions, blood group information and other details…”

