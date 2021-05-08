Kadapa: At least 10 people were killed and several others are feared trapped under the debris after an explosion rocked a limestone quarry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa on Saturday. As per latest updates, the blast happened at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu block. Also Read - Delhi Mandates 14-day Institutional Quarantine For Those Arriving From THESE States. Check Details

Preliminary reports suggest that 40 workers were present at the time of the incident. Relief and rescue operations have been launched to trace the missing people.

In the meantime, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the death of the labourers in the blast and inquired about the reasons behind the accident. The chief minister has also ordered an inquiry into the matter and also conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the blast victims.

As per updates from Porumamilla inspector of police Mohan Reddy, the explosion took place when the detonators were being shifted within the quarry site.

However, the death toll is expected to go up as the dismembered bodies lay strewn all over the blast site.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan said the blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village.

One vehicle was fully mangled under the impact of the explosion. The gelatin sticks were brought from Budwel.

“It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment. The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded,” Anburajan said from the accident site.