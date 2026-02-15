Home

Over 10 lakh devotees take holy dip at Prayagraj’s sangam on Maha Shivratri, Magh Mela concludes with massive rush

Over 10 lakh devotees gathered at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivratri, taking the holy dip amid tight security, marking the grand spiritual culmination of the annual Magh Mela celebrations.

Maha Shivratri Prayagraj Sangam

Prayagraj: More than 10 lakh pilgrims arrived at the Sangam at Prayagraj to take the holy dip to mark Maha Shivratri, final day of the Magh Mela, 2026. People gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday to observe Maha Shivratri. Thousands of pilgrims visited Sangam to take holy dip at confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river.

“This time, more than 10 lakh pilgrims visited Sangam to take holy dip. The last bath of Magh Mela began early morning and continued throughout the day,” said a local official.

Morning before Shivratri at Prayagraj Sangam

Locals tied cotton with their wrists and recited ‘Har Har Mahadev’ before holy dip early morning. Ahead of holy dip on Maha Shivratri day, people started gathering at the ghats from early morning hours. They chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and lined up for taking holy dip on the banks of Sangam.

Magh Mela concluded on Sunday

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, people across India visited famous Shiva temples to offer prayers. Magh Mela concluded with the holy dip of devotees at Sangam in Prayagraj to mark Maha Shivratri.

Last Shiva bath (snan) concluded on Sunday during Maha Shivratri celebrations. Maha Shivratri marks the finale of Magh Mela 2026 Uttarakhand. More than 10 lakh pilgrims took holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj.

“As per our estimate, more than 10 lakh people have taken holy dip on the banks of Sangam till 3 pm,” said District Magistrate, Prayagraj on Sunday.

Visitors leave no stone unturned during festivals

UP Police had made arrangements for smooth traffic movement and crowd control at ghats in Prayagraj. Security forces were deployed on duty alongside barricades to manage crowd.

Devotees can peacefully offer prayers without any interruption during festivals in India. People carried flags to guide the pilgrims on their way towards holy dip locations at river ghats.

Temple Mandir visits in UP during Maha Shivratri

Priests perform Pooja at temples while Shivratri celebrations continue at famous temples across Uttar Pradesh. Devotees kept awake night during Shivratri to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Locals offered worship to lord Shiva at their house temples and stayed awake night during Shivratri Mahotsav. Shivratri celebrations continue at famous temples with thousands of worshippers offering prayers.

Devotees across India kept awake during night to mark Mahashivratri

People fasted and offered prayers to lord Shiva. Devotees lit diyas and sung bhajans during night across India to mark Maha Shivratri festival.

