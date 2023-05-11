ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Over 100 Locals Fall Sick After Consuming Food in Assam’s Goalpara, Admitted to Hospital

Over 100 Locals Fall Sick After Consuming Food in Assam’s Goalpara, Admitted to Hospital

Many people reported sick since Wednesday and more than 100 people have been admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital and other hospitals in the district.

Published: May 11, 2023 8:07 PM IST

By PTI | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Officials said most of the patients are out of danger and their condition was stated to be stable.
Officials said most of the patients are out of danger and their condition was stated to be stable.

Goalpara: More than 100 people fell ill after participating in a ritual feast in Assam’s Goalpara district, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

Also Read:

A prayer meeting was organised in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya on Wednesday followed by a feast, Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita told reporters.

You may like to read

Many people reported sick since Wednesday and more than 100 people have been admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital and other hospitals in the district.

Kalita said they suspect food poisoning caused by fish as only people who ate fish fell ill while those who ate vegetarian food are fine.

He said that most of the patients are out of danger and their condition was stated to be stable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories