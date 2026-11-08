Over 150 people fall seriously ill after eating golgappas in Uttar Pradesh, several critical

Over 150 people fell ill and more than 30 were hospitalised, with several critical, after consuming 'golgappas' in UP's Siddharthnagar district.

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In a suspected case of mass food poisoning during Diwali festivities, over 150 people fell ill after consuming ‘golgappa’ from a local vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district. The incident triggered widespread panic across Kalanakhor Pedari village and neighbouring hamlets under the Khesraha police station area. Health officials confirmed that over 30 patients, including children, required emergency hospitalisation due to severe symptoms, while emergency medical teams continue to treat affected residents in local hospitals.

People fall ill after consuming ‘golgappas

According to local residents, people fell ill after consuming ‘golgappas’ during Dhanteras celebrations. As their symptoms worsened, the affected individuals were rushed to healthcare facilities using buses and private transport. While most patients are currently in stable condition, one young man is reported to be critical.

The incident took place in Kanlakhore and Pedari Buzurg villages, located around 35 kilometres from the district headquarters. Approximately 31 people have been admitted to the district hospital and medical college, while over 70 others are undergoing treatment at local clinics and hospitals.

A doctor on emergency duty told reporters that around 30-33 patients have been admitted to the Emergency Department so far.

“Around 18 children have been admitted to the PICU, and 15 patients are above the age of 15 years,” he said.

Symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea

The doctor said that people developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea two days after consuming food and drinks from a golgappa vendor in a village under the Khesraha police station area.

“Among those admitted, two-three were in serious condition, but now all of them are stable,” he said.

The doctor added that more such patients are on their way to the hospital.

“We have received information that more patients are reaching via bus,” he said.

In a similar case of food poisoning reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district last month, around 102 people had fallen ill after eating ‘khasta’ (junk) food at a fair, with 17 of them, including children, requiring hospitalisation.

As people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, a team from the state Health Department rushed to the village. Later, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) also reached the spot and personally supervised the medical examination and treatment of those affected. During the inspection, 39 children and 63 adults were found to be ill.

According to the CMO, the health department team reached the village following a complaint from the village head and was investigating the matter at the time of filing the report. He said the situation was under control.

(With inputs from agencies)