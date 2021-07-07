Patna: Over 100 villagers have allegedly fallen ill after consuming ‘prasad’ in Bihar’s Munger district. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday evening in Kothwa village where a ‘Puja’ was held in the house of a villager named Mahesh Koda. The villagers complained of abdominal pain, vomiting, and upset stomach, two to three hours after they ate the holy offering. Also Read - 69% of Children in Chandigarh Test Positive For Antibodies Against Covid-19, Reveals Sero Survey

Speaking to the media, one of the villagers said, "After eating prasad my children fell ill. Everyone who consumed prasad in village is not feeling well. Most of them complained of upset stomach& vomiting."

"It was a case of food poisoning prima facie. We have collected the samples of the holy offerings and sent them for a lab test. The actual reason will be ascertained only after the test report," said Dr N.K. Mehta, in-charge of the community health centre in Dharahara block.

“As the patients became ill in large numbers, it was complete chaos in the village. Majority of the victims are children. Some of them managed to reach a health centre in Dharahara while many others have taken medicines from village doctors,” Dr Mehta said.

“We have sent three ambulances and a team of health employees in Kothwa village to take care of the victims. The villagers said that they ate the holy offerings at the house of Mahesh Koda and fell ill,” he said.

(Agency inputs added)