New Delhi: A special repatriation flight from Kabul is set to arrive in India on Friday, with Indian citizens, spouses of Indian citizens, and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities on boards. Indian World Forum (IWF) President Puneet Singh Chandhok said that the flight chartered by the Government of India, in coordination with IWF, is being operated from Kabul and is likely to arrive here around noon.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Replaces Virat Kohli as Team India's ODI Captain: Here's How Twitter World Reacted on BCCI's Big Announcement

“Special flight chartered by Government of India is likely to arrive at Delhi today. Flight is repatriating stranded Indian citizens and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh community along with spouses of Indian citizens in coordination with IWF, ” said Chandhok. Also Read - SA vs IND: BCCI Announces India Squad For South Africa Tour; Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel Miss Out Due to Injuries

“After their arrival, the distressed bonafide Afghan citizens will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation,” he said adding, “It is pertinent to mention that the family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar, Kabul is also being facilitated and being airlifted and will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation.” Also Read - India Surpasses Brazil to Become No. 1 In Food Supply To Arab Nations In 15 Years

Issuing a statement on the matter, Chandhok informed that three Sri Guru Granth Sahib from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramanaya, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are also being flown to India.

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib will proceed towards Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Mahavir Nagar and the Hindu religious scriptures will proceed towards Asamai Mandir in Faridabad.

Notably, India has evacuated 565 stranded people from Afghanistan since August when Kabul fell to the Taliban fighters, the Government stated last week in the Lok Sabha.

Answering a question from Congress MP Hibi Eden, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said officials of the Ministry of External Affairs were in contact with the Indians left behind. The statement, however, did not elaborate if the airlifted individuals also included some Afghans.

(With Agency Inputs)