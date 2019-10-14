Bengaluru: More than 10,000 workers of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) across its nine units in the country, began an indefinite strike on Monday, to press their demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision.

“We are observing strike in all nine units of HAL all over India. More than 10,000 employees here are on strike and as a result work has come to a standstill,” the AIHALTUCC chief convener Suryadevara Chandrashekhar said.

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd employees under ambit of Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA) go on an indefinite strike demanding "wage settlement 2017". HAEA Pres says,"HAL executives have taken gross hike of 35% & 110%-140% in perks, we are demanding parity" pic.twitter.com/7d18EJOmVs — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

Employees have also hit the streets in protest.

The decision to go on a strike was taken on Sunday night after the meeting between the co-ordination committee of All HAL Trade Unions and the HAL management failed to reach any consensus.

In a statement on Sunday, the AIHALTUCC said during the wage revision negotiation meeting, the management had offered 11 per cent fitment benefit and 22 per cent perks for one to 10 Scale and 20 per cent perks for SS one scale.

However, the AIHALTUCC did not accept the management’s offer and decided to go on a strike.

The wage revision is due from January 1, 2017 as the previous two revisions were in 2012 and 2007 for 5 years. Revision of executives’ salaries was also due since the same date (January 1, 2017) and implemented in November 2017 as per the directive of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

The 55-year-old aerospace major has about 20,000 employees in 5 production complexes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Koraput in Odisha, Lucknow and Nashik in Maharashtra and 4 research and development centres across the country.