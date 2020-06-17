New Delhi: India recorded 2003 deaths and 10,974 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,54,065. Also Read - This Study Has Warned That Toilet Flushing Can Spread Coronavirus Faster in Air | Read Here

Here are the top 10 updates Also Read - Maharashtra SSC 10th, HSC 12th Result 2020 to be Declared Soon? Here Are The Updates

1. PM Modi will chair the second meeting with the CMs today. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra — the most affected states — will attend the meeting today Also Read - IPL Teams OK With Curtailed Season, Expecting Rise in Viewership

2. The death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

3. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after running a high-grade fever. He tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but he still has fever and symptoms and will be tested again for it on Wednesday.

4. The Delhi government authorities on Tuesday issued an order asking luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel to have its rooms and premises be placed at the disposal of a private hospital here with immediate effect, for using it as an extended COVID-19 facility.

5. Beijing airport has cancelled 1,255 flights over fears of coronavirus