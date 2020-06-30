New Delhi: In one week time, over 11 peole have died due to lightning strike in five districts of Bihar on Tuesday. Also Read - 2 Lightning Victims in Chhattisgarh Die After They Were Covered in Cow Dung as 'Cure' by Villagers

A per updates from the CMO, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of the deceased.

The unfortunate incident comes just five days after 83 people died in the lighting strikes in the state.

On June 25, over 83 people died and many were injured in thunderstorms and lightning in many districts of Bihar.

According to updates from the state disaster management department, the deaths in lightning strikes happened in 23 districts of the state, with Gopalganj accounting for the maximum number of casualties at 13.

Deaths have also been reported from Nawada and Madhubani (eight each); Siwan and Bhagalpur (six each); East Champaran, Darbhanga and Banka (five each); Khagaria and Aurangabad (three each); West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnea, Supaul, Buxar and Kaimur (two each); and Samastipur, Sheohar, Saran, Sitmarhi, Madhepura (one each).

