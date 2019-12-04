New Delhi: On a day when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that 1,154 illegal migrants were arrested by security forces at India-Bangladesh border till October 31. The MHA said this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet gave nod to the CAB that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.

Giving the announcement about the CAB, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said the bill will be tabled in Parliament next week.

Ahead of its approval in the cabinet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night had met several politicians and activists of Northeast states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the CAB.

Apart from the Chief Ministers, a number of activists of Northeast Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC) and members of the civil society also had met the Home Minister.

On Tuesday, as word of caution, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had asked the members of the Parliament (MPs) of the BJP to be present in the House when the CAB will be introduced next week by Shah.

Saying that the CAB is as important as other Bills, Rajnath had said all the BJP MPs must be present in large numbers in the House when the bill will be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to a report, the inner line permit areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram have now been kept outside the CAB. As per the report, the CAB also protects areas under the Sixth Schedule in the Northeast.