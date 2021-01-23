New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said as many as 15,37,190 people have been vaccinated across the country so far in the Covid-19 inoculation drive. The figures are from of 27,776 sessions held since the massive vaccinations drive started across the country on January 16, the Health Ministry said. Also Read - Bolsonaro Likens COVID-19 Vaccine to 'Sanjeevani Booti', Thanks PM Modi After Consignment of Covishield Arrives in Brazil

One new hospitalisation case was reported in the last 24 hours in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The person had received a vaccine dose on January 20, the ministry informed. With this, the total hospitalisations till now has reached 11, which is 0.0007 per cent of the total vaccination figures. Also Read - India Supplying COVID-19 Vaccines to Neighbours, Other Countries But No Request From Pakistan

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that a new death was reported in the last 24 hours when a 56-year-old female, a resident of Gurugram, died. “Her post-mortem confirms cardio-pulmonary disease and it is not linked to vaccination,” it clarified. Also Read - Gurugram: Health Worker Dies Days After Receiving COVID Vaccine Jab; Official Says No Vaccination Link

A total of 6 deaths have been reported so far. A 56-year-old woman has died in Gurugram in the last 24 hours. None of the deaths has been casually linked with COVID-19 vaccination: Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry https://t.co/neEzFLsyep pic.twitter.com/LXEWyyyRby — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Total number of deaths post vaccination reported till date stands at six. However, none of them are causally linked to vaccination, the ministry said.

Besides, the outreach programme to raise awareness about Covid vaccine has been extended to prominent doctors in the states and UTs, who have become part of the Twitter campaign with various hashtags.

“#IgotMyCovidVaccine, #IgotMyShot, #BeatCovid are the hashtags they (doctors) are using to further our awareness campaign on social media,” the ministry added.

In addition to 12 states, Covaxain, the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, would be administered by seven more states including Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

“Orientation of all programme managers of these seven states was conducted today by the ICMR and the Union Health Ministry, covering all aspects of implementation protocols,” it added.

(With inputs from IANS)