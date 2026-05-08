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Over 150 children fall ill after baby snake found in Bihar school mid-day meal

Over 150 children fall ill after baby snake found in Bihar school mid-day meal

Over 150 students in Bihar were hospitalized after a snake was reportedly discovered in their mid-day meal, sparking a major health crisis and a probe into school food safety.

Mid Day Meal

Bihar school mid-day meal news: A harrowing lapse in food safety protocols has left over 150 students ill in Bihar’s Saharsa district after a “baby snake” was reportedly discovered within a mid-day meal. The incident, which unfolded at a government middle school in Baluaha village, has sparked outrage among parents and raised urgent questions regarding the oversight of institutional catering. The incident triggered panic among parents and local authorities, with 115 students admitted to the Sadar Hospital and around 50 others undergoing treatment at the Mahishi Public Health Centre. The episode has once again raised serious concerns over the quality and safety standards of meals served under the government’s flagship mid-day meal scheme.

What happened in primary health centre of Bihar?

“We received information that several children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Baluaha. The children were initially treated at the primary health centre, but later, many were referred to the Sadar Hospital,” Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar told news agency PTI.

“According to doctors, the health condition of the children has improved, but they will be kept under observation for some time. There is no need to panic. Some kids are having mild fever. They are being treated accordingly,” Kumar said.

What happened to the children who ate meal?

Meanwhile, family members of some children claimed that a snake was found in the container in which cooked pulses was stored at the school. Of the 545 students present in the school, 200 had already eaten their meals by the time the snake was spotted, and later complained of stomach ache and vomiting, they said.

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Regarding the claims, the DM said food samples have been collected from the school. “We will be able to comment on this only after the results of the tested samples arrive,” he said. (With inputs from agencies)

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