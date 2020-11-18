New Delhi: Barely a few days after the schools were reopened in Haryana, over 150 students from three districts have tested positive for coronavirus. The alarming situation has prompted authorities to order closure of the educational institutions for a few days. Also Read - Bengal Ranji Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran Tests Positive For COVID-19

However, the health condition of the children, all students of classes 9 to 12, was stated to be stable and most of them were under home isolation.

As per updates, while 91 affected students are from 13 schools in Rewari district, 30 students and 10 teachers of various schools in Jind district too have contracted the infection. Moreover, 34 students and two teachers from Jhajjar district were also found infected with the virus.

According to another update, 19 of the 35 students of government senior secondary school in Kund village in Rewari district, whose samples were taken a few days ago, had also tested positive for the infection.

Looking at the situation, the Health Department officials said the schools where the students tested positive have been shut for a few days as per government guidelines. However, the officials are keeping a close watch and regularly monitoring the health of the children.

Besides, those who had come into contact with the children and the teachers were also being screened and tested.

Reacting to the situation, State Health Minister Anil Vij said the health department teams will conduct checkups of students and staffers of all schools.

He further added that strict action will be taken against the schools which are found not properly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Jind district’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Manjeet Singh said nearly 4,800 random sampling was done in the schools during the past about two weeks.

“So far, 30 students and 10 teachers have tested positive. Though they are doing fine, the health department teams are keeping a close watch and regularly monitoring their condition,” he said.

Jhajjar district’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay said 34 students and two teachers have tested positive for the virus.

“We had randomly collected 1,200 samples before Diwali and 34 students and two teachers were found COVID-19 positive,” he said.

The development comes after the schools in Haryana reopened from November 2, but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend with the prior consent of their parents.

(With inputs from PTI)