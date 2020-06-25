New Delhi: India has recorded 418 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,894 deaths. Also Read - 'Not The First Time Mohammad Hafeez Has Breached Rules': PCB CEO Slams All-Rounder Over Private COVID-19 Test

Here are the top developments: Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Door-to-Door Testing, Border Sealing, Lockdown Extension: What Worst-Hit 10 States Are Doing

1. Delhi, which already is the second worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus caseload and fatalities, overtook Mumbai after the number of cases soared by 3,788 to touch 70,390. Also Read - Bangladesh Reports 37 Fresh COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

2. Of the over 4.4 lakh COVID-19 cases reported in the country till Tuesday, only 15.34 per cent required ICU care, 15.89 per cent needed oxygen support and 4.16 per cent were put on ventilators, according to health ministry sources.

3. West Bengal has extended lockdown until July 31 in the containment zones.

4. Madhya Pradesh has announced a campaign named Kill Corona from July 1, under which members of every household in the state will be surveyed for coronavirus-like symptoms.

5. Inter-district public transport bus services are being withdrawn for six days in Tamil Nadu from Thursday and e-pass made mandatory for travel outside a district, the government announced, reintroducing the curbs amid the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases.