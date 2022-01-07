Amritsar: More than 173 out of around 290 passengers of another flight were on Friday found positive for Covid after their arrival at Amritsar Airport, confirmed Airport Director V K Seth. Notably, the air passengers arrived in Amritsar from Rome. As per latest reports, the patients are likely to be shifted to isolation wards set up in hospitals across the city as per protocol.Also Read - Himachal: NIT Hamirpur declared 'mini containment zone' after 81 students test COVID positive

It must be noted that on Thursday, over 125 passengers on a Milan-Amritsar charter flight were found to be Covid-positive when tested on arrival. As per updates from Airport Director VK Seth, there were a total of 179 passengers on the charter flight that landed at the Amritsar airport around 11.30 AM on Thursday. Also Read - Omicron, Cold or Flu, Here’s How You Can Tell The Difference

India has listed Italy as one of the “at risk” countries and according to the Union Health Ministry protocols, the eligible passengers — 160 in this case — were tested for COVID-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive. Also Read - India's GDP Expected to Grow at 9.2% in 2021-22 Against 7.3% Contraction Last Year: Report

Out of total 179 passengers, 19 were children or infant so they were exempt from on-arrival RT-PCR testing, they said.

The charter flight YU-661 between Milan in Italy and Amritsar in Punjab was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways, they mentioned.

The Amritsar airport authorities stated on Twitter that they have taken all necessary actions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In today’s flight all 125 pax tested positive, are being attended by state health officials. Rest 35 pax tested negative have been advised self monitoring and would be under supervision,” the airport noted.