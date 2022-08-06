Guwahati: At least 18 people fell sick allegedly after consuming prasad at a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur in Majuli district of Assam on Saturday night. Giving details, Pulak Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner said the affected people were immediately admitted to the hospital and they are now stable.Also Read - Assam PAT Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Official Website, Steps to Download Scorecard

"Last night 12 people came to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. Today morning, six more people were admitted to the hospital. Their condition is now stable. We suspect that it is a case of food poisoning," Dr Amulya Goswami, Superintendent, District hospital, told news agency ANI.

Assam | At least 18 people fell ill allegedly after consuming prasad at a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur in Majuli district last night. Pulak Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner tells ANI, “They were immediately admitted to the hospital and they are now stable.” pic.twitter.com/Q2UiFOMO8q — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022



As per media reports, some of the villagers attended a religious programme and soon after consuming the 'prasad', they complained of stomach-ache and vomiting.

At least 18 people including three children were immediately taken to the Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami district hospital and the local administration suspected it of food poisoning.