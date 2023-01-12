Home

Over 18000 Toys From Hamleys, Archies, WH Smith, Other Retail Stores Seized For Failed Quality Norms

New Delhi: Over 18,000 toys from major stores across the country, including those of Hamleys and Archies, have been seized by the government through 44 raids conducted in the past two weeks. The raids or enforcement drives were conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) against toy sellers for selling toys without conforming to the quality norms specified by BIS.

In addition to this, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to three major e-commerce players namely Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, for alleged violation of toys quality control order, reported IANS. Since January 1, 2021, the government has made it mandatory for toys to conform to the Quality Control Order norms specified by BIS.

BIS director general Pramod Kumar Tiwari told media persons on Thursday that the raids were conducted as they had been receiving complaints against violations from several quarters against toy sellers and makers. Apart from Hamleys and Archies, raids were conducted between December 28, 2022 and January 12, 2023 on retail stores of WH Smith, Kids Zone and Cococart, which are located at malls and airports across the country.

Tiwari further informed that legal action would be initiated against retailers.