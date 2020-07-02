New Delhi: India has recorded 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours., taking the total tally of positive cases to 6,04,641, including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated & 17834 deaths. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension: Small Temples Reopen, Please Don't Sprinkle Holy Water on Devotees, Says Government

2. Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803,

2. The Centre has advised states and UTs to enable all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe coronavirus test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per the ICMR guidelines which will prevent any delay.

3. States and UTs have also been advised to make efforts in ‘campaign mode’ by setting up camps/ using mobiles vans in high incidence areas to collect samples of all symptomatic individuals as well as their contacts and get those samples tested by using rapid antigen tests.

4. Gujarat reported its highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 675 on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 33,318, the health department said.

5. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his government’s fortnight-long “Kill Corona” campaign, which aims to screen every household in the state for the infection.