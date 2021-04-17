New Delhi: India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.33 lakh new cases and 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740, while the total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark . Also Read - Kumbh Mela Should be 'Only Symbolic' Now to Curb COVID-19: PM Modi
Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 37,03,584. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Waives Off Change Fees on Bookings From April 17 to 30 | Details Here
India’s COVID-19 Crisis Spirals: Here’s your 10-point cheat sheet
- 26,49,72,022 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 16th April 2021, of these 14,95,397 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold a review meeting on the COVID19 situation today. Nodal Minister for COVID19 management Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials to take part in the meeting.
- The Centre has unveiled plans to ramp up output of indigenous vaccine Covaxin ten times to reach 10 crore doses by September and accelerate the manufacture of antiviral drug remdesivir, and also called for increasing the production of medical oxygen.
- In the wake of reports of shortage of the medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country in the last few days, PM Modi undertook a comprehensive review to ensure its adequate supply, and said steps should be taken to augment the production. He also asked officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying this commodity throughout the country.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on the other hand, lamented that people have adopted a casual approach towards the pandemic which is very dangerous, adding COVID appropriate behaviour is the biggest social tool to break the chain of transmission.
- Market associations in Delhi suggested measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city, dismissing lockdown as a solution and calling for strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols. Associations of several retail markets held a meeting here and issued a joint statement, saying COVID-19 protocols should be enforced throughout the day to control the situation, rather than banking on night and weekend curfews or lockdown.
- The Haryana government last night announced consolidated guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, ordering closure of schools, colleges and coaching institutes till April 30 and capping the number of attendees at gatherings and passengers in vehicles.
- A report by the Lancet Covid-19 Commission warned that the lethal second wave of Coronavirus will likely claim nearly 1,750-2,320 lives per day in India by the first week of June 2021, if proper steps are not immediately taken to curb its spread. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will likely remain the most affected, according to the report titled “Managing India’s second Covid-19 wave: Urgent steps”.