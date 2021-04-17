New Delhi: India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.33 lakh new cases and 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740, while the total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark . Also Read - Kumbh Mela Should be 'Only Symbolic' Now to Curb COVID-19: PM Modi

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 37,03,584.

India’s COVID-19 Crisis Spirals: Here’s your 10-point cheat sheet