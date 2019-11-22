Patna: As prohibitory-related cases piled up with the Patna High Court as the number of them reported to have gone up to over 2 Lakh, it pulled up the Bihar government for leaving judiciary burdened.

The High Court also asked the state government to inform the Court by Friday on how it plans to depose the growing mountain of prohibition-related cases, Times of India reported.

The bench also wondered if the innocent people are getting caught, stating that the bail has been given in more than 90 per cent of the cases.

According to the TOI report, over 1 lakh people have been arrested on charges of violating the Act and more than 52 lakh litres of alcohol seized.

The courts are reported to have been overburdened with excise and prohibition cases.

In 2016, Bihar had banned country liquor from April 1 while banning the consumption of any alcohol six months later.