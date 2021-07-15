Puducherry: Even though many states and UT are reporting declining trend in coronavirus cases, over 20 children in Puducherry were hospitalised on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. This was informed by Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar.Also Read - World is in Early Stages Of Covid-19 Third Wave: WHO Warns Amid Delta Variant Surge

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kumar stated that the children were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam. He added that the details of their age were being collected. Also Read - Covid-19 Hits Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team in England, One Player Tests Positive: Report

The development comes at a time when Puducherry recorded 103 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,19,405. The death toll rose to 1,773 with a 73-year-old woman succumbing to the infection. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: BMC Plans to Relax Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Passengers in Next Phase of Unlocking

The deceased had co-morbidities including diabetes. Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of examination of swabs of 6,367 people.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry (81), Karaikal (14), Yanam (1) and Mahe (7), Kumar said. He said there were 1,307 active cases of whom 257 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 1,050 were in home isolation.

The health department has also inoculated 4.39 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The department has vaccinated 6.20 lakh people so far against COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)