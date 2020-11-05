New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, at least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths. Also Read - Thick Layer Of Haze Covers Parts Of Delhi, Pollution Levels Highest Since November Last Year

"Around 20 people have died in the last three days. The families of the deceased have cremated them. However, police have sent four bodies for postmortem," Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virender Singh told PTI over phone.

He further added that they are waiting for the viscera report of the four bodies and suspect the deaths have taken place due to consumption of spurious liquor.

However, the police said the family members are not coming forward to report to the police about the deaths and its possible cause.

To take stock of the situation, Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia and superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa have visited these localities and interacted with the families of the deceased.

As per update from police, the deaths have taken place in Mayur Vihar, Shastri Colony, Pragati Colony and Indian Colony in Sonipat city of Haryana.