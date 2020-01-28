New Delhi: Over 20 people were killed and 30 rescued after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after colliding with each other in Deola area of Nashik on Tuesday.

Rescue operations are still underway, with the police as well as local rescue teams on the job.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: 20 bodies have been recovered and 30 persons rescued, after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area of Nashik, earlier today. Rescue operation still underway. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The accident, according to reports, took place at around 4 PM on Tuesday evening. The State Transport (ST) bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan (80 km from Nashik), when its driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash with the auto. Following the accident, both vehicles fell into a nearby well.

The accident took place near Videsh Hotel, close to the Nashik Phata.

The bus, according to reports, had between 40-45 people but there was no information over the number of passengers in the auto. Pictures from the accident site showed cranes being used to lift the two vehicles out of the well. The initial rescue operation was started by the locals who pulled out the stranded passengers using ropes after breaking the rear windshield of the bus.

#UPDATE Arti Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nashik (Rural): 9 bodies have been recovered and 18 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, so far. Rescue operation still underway, the death toll is likely to increase. https://t.co/cV051CeLU6 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The process of identification of bodies is still on, while those injured have been admitted to hospitals in Malegaon and Nashik. Those injured are mostly bus passengers.