Dehradun: More than 20 people on Tuesday fell sick and were admitted to hospital after a gas leakage was reported from a cylinder in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district. Giving details, police said the gas leakage at the Azad Nagar transit camp in Rudrapur was due to a torn pipe fixed to the approximately 40-50 litre capacity cylinder.Also Read - UKSSSC Exam Canceled Over Allegations Of Paper Leak; Accused To Be Booked Under PMLA: CM Dhami

In the meantime, the State Disaster Response Force personnel immediately moved the cylinder to a forest area to ward off any bigger accident, and those who complained of difficulty in breathing were taken to hospital, police added. Also Read - 75 Sites Along River Ganga To Be Developed As Eco-Tourism And Sustainable Livelihood Generation Hubs

However, the exact gas in the cylinder is not yet known, they said. Also Read - Monsoon Fury: 31 Killed Across Four States; Himachal, Uttarakhand On Alert After Major Landslides, Floods

(With inputs from PTI)