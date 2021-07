New Delhi: Over 200 protesting farmers ended the first day of their ‘Kisan Parliament’ on Thursday at around 4 PM at Jantar Mantar. After ending their day-long agitation, the protesters said that over 200 farmers will assemble at Jantar Mantar on Friday again as they plan to protest every day during the monsoon session of the Parliament.Also Read - Farmers' Protest in Delhi: First Day of 'Kisaan Parliament' Concludes, Nearly 200 Farmers to Come Tomorrow Again | LIVE Updates