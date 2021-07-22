New Delhi: Over 200 protesting farmers ended the first day of their ‘Kisan Parliament’ on Thursday at around 4 PM at Jantar Mantar. After ending their day-long agitation, the protesters said that over 200 farmers will assemble at Jantar Mantar on Friday again as they plan to protest every day during the monsoon session of the Parliament.Also Read - Farmers' Protest in Delhi: First Day of 'Kisaan Parliament' Concludes, Nearly 200 Farmers to Come Tomorrow Again | LIVE Updates

Amid heavy security, the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws started a ‘Kisan Sansad’ at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. They said the idea behind organising the ‘Kisan Sansad’ was to show that their agitation is still alive and tell the Centre that they too know how to run the Parliament. On the other hand, the police said the security has been tightened and thousands of personnel have been deployed in the area in view of the protest. Police threw a ring of security around central Delhi in view of the protest and kept a tight vigil on the movement of vehicles. Adequate security arrangements have been made and both police and paramilitary personnel have deployed. Farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala said, “There will be three sessions of the ‘Sansad’. Six members have been selected who will be chosen as speaker and deputy speaker for the three sessions. In the first session, farmer leaders Hannan Mollah and Manjeet Singh were selected for the posts. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who has been spearheading the farmers’ movement, said it is only after eight months that the government has accepted that those who have been siting at Delhi’s borders are farmers. “Farmers know how to run Parliament. Those siting in Parliament — be it opposition leaders or those in the government, if they don’t raise our issues, we will raise our voice against them in their constituency,” he said. Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given special permission for demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar till August 9. On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged them to leave the path of agitation and come for talks. Tomar said farmers across the country have favoured the three farm laws. Asserting that the government is sensitive towards farmers, the minister said in the last seven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major steps have been taken in the agriculture sector, the benefits of which are reaching cultivators across the country. Tomar, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, had reiterated that the government will remain open to discussions with protesting farmers’ unions to resolve issues over the three agriculture laws passed by Parliament in September last year. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over seven months now in protest against the three laws.