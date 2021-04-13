New Delhi: Delhi’s Tihar jail was put on high alert after more than 50 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus infection, of which at least 35 were admitted to various hospitals in the national capital. Those who contracted the virus also included six jail officers and a prison doctor. Also Read - Kejriwal Urges Centre to Cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021, Says Students’ Lives, Health More Crucial

The development comes despite more than 200 eligible inmates of Delhi's three jails were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus so far with no adverse events. Around 160 vaccinated inmates were from Tihar jail.

"Today, more than 20,000 prisoners are in Tihar. The sanctioned capacity is only 10,026. In the last one week, more than 40 cases have been reported. We are finding ways to ensure social distancing, but it is a challenge. We fear the infection will spread more quickly than last time," a jail officer told Hindustan Times.

Experts have even suggested that the administration should release prisoners who have maintained good conduct to bring the numbers down.

The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on March 18. The officials said they are sending inmates of Rohini and Mandoli jails to the nearest government vaccination centre under police protection for taking jabs.