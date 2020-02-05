New Delhi: One week after Sharjeel Imam was charged with sedition cases for giving controversial remark at Shaheen Bagh, the Central government on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that as many as 233 people were slapped with the charges of sedition.

While addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that these charges were levied on the people for their alleged anti-national activities. He also added that the highest 37 cases each were registered in Assam and Jharkhand alone in the last five years.

He further added that the cases of sedition as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under section 124A of the IPC were slapped against 70 people in 2018, 51 people in 2017, 35 in 2016, 30 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, he said a total of 29 people were slapped with sedition charge in Haryana in the past five years.

The development comes after the Crime Branch of Delhi police last week booked Sharjeel Imam for his controversial ‘cut off Assam from India’ remark at Shaheen Bagh.

According to Delhi Police, Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It was noticed that one Sharjeel Imam, permanent resident of Bihar and former student of JNU has been delivering very inflammatory and instigating speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC. He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia on December 13 and thereafter has given one even more inflammatory and instigating speech against the government, which is being widely circulated on social media,” the Delhi police said.