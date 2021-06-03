Dehradun: At a time when the coronavirus cases are on a declining trend in the rest part of the country, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday said that over 2000 personnel of the Uttarakhand Police have tested positive for coronavirus. As per the information released by the police department, of the total covid affected police personnel, 93 per cent of them had been fully vaccinated before contracting the infection. Also Read - Breaking: Full Lockdown in Karnataka Extended Till June 14 as COVID Cases Spread to Rural Areas

As per a report by India Today, over 2,382 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and five of them have succumbed to the virus. Moreover, the infection has also claimed the lives of kin of police officials in the state. Also Read - List of Countries Where New Coronaviruses May be Found Soon, India Tops

Speaking to India Today about the Covid outbreak in Uttarakhand Police ranks, DIG Law and Order Nilesh Anand Bharne said that over 2,382 policemen have become Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand, but 751 of their family members have also tested positive. Also Read - David Warner Recalls 'Terrifying' COVID-19 Situation in India During IPL: People Lining up to Cremate Their Family Members

He also added that despite all these mishaps and problems, the police personnel are working very hard and doing their duty in the state.

DIG Bharne further stated that the police officers contracted the virus while serving people as part of the state police’s ‘Mission Hausla’ campaign. Last month, the state government had launched ‘Mission Hausla’ to help people get access to medical oxygen, beds and plasma for Covid-19 patients.

Apart from their regular duty during COBID pandemic, the police personnel also performed the cremations of 492 Covid deceased in the state.

According to the report, over 1,982 police personnel had tested positive in the first wave of the pandemic, and eight had died. In the meantime, the corona curfew in the state has been extended till June 8.

Notably, the daily COVID cases in the state have dropped to three digits on Tuesday with 981 people testing positive for coronavirus. Before this, Uttarakhand had recorded COVID-19 cases in three digits on April 6 when 791 people had tested positive in the state.

With 981 cases reported on Tuesday, the overall infection tally in Uttarakhand has risen to 3,30,475, the bulletin said. Dehradun reported the highest number of 279 cases, Almora 137, Haridwar 117, Nainital 113 and Chamoli 93. Besides, 36 COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 6,497.