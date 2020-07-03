New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 20,903 new COVID-19 cases, pushing India’s total tally to 6,25,544. The death toll rose to 18,213 with 379 new cases. Also Read - When Will Schools Reopen in India? This is How Jharkhand Schools are Preparing

Here are the top developments: Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Nears 1 crore-mark on COVID-19 Tests; Second Vaccine Gets Nod For Human Trial

1. A potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, according to a government source. Also Read - England Allrounder Sam Curran Self-Isolating After Feeling Unwell, Undergoes Coronavirus Test

2. As a large number of people showing no symptoms being detected for COVID-19, the Union health ministry on Thursday revised the home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases.

3. Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease and cerebrovascular disease among others shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

4. A caregiver should be available to provide care on 24×7 basis and communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

5. According to a Delhi health department bulletin, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday. The bulletin said the death toll has risen to 2,864 with 61 fresh fatalities as the total number of cases mounted to 92,175.