New Delhi: At a time when the farmers' protest at Singh border has entered 28th day, nearly 2000 members of farmer union Kisan Sena from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centre's new agriculture laws.

The union stated that the march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes districts like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras and also have supporters joining from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in western UP.

"We have written to the authorities concerned for permission regarding our march to Delhi but have not got reply. In any case, around 20,000 of Kisan Sena supporters will be en route to Delhi to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday," Kisan Sena convener Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh told news agency PTI.

He said the Sena will meet the minister and inform him that the ongoing protests on Delhi’s borders by other unions from Punjab and Haryana no doubt comprise farmers but they do not represent farmers of all India or other states like UP.

He further added that his faction will apprise the government of the issues that affect farmers in other states and in UP.

Asked if his union members are not allowed to move to Delhi, he said the situation will be dealt with as per the conditions on Thursday but affirmed going ahead with the planned march.

The Kisan Sena’s march is scheduled even as farmers union like the Bharatiya Kisan Union and its splinter groups from UP stay pitched in Ghaziabad and Noida since over three weeks now, demanding that the three new farm laws be repealed.

(With inputs from PTI)