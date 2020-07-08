Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: India has reported a spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases stands at 7,42,417, including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 20,642 deaths, the ministry of health and family welfare said. Also Read - 'Please Donate Plasma': Arvind Kejriwal's Humble Request as Delhi Crosses 1 Lakh-mark in COVID-19 Cases

Here are the top 10 developments

1. The Centre has urged states and Union Territories to put in place and strengthen mechanisms to spread awareness about rising psychosocial concerns among people during COVID-l9, saying acceptance of mental health issues is relatively low due to the stigma attached. Also Read - Increased Testing, Early Hospitalisation Can Curb COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR: Home Minister Shah

2. The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated COVID hospitals.

3. The Union health ministry has said India’s recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million. “India has a recovery rate of more than 61 per cent and mortality of as low as 2.78 per cent in spite of being a country of 1.35 billion,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

4. India’s drugs regulator has asked drug controllers in states and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent black marketing of the anti-viral Remdesivir injection, approved for emergency and restricted use to treat COVID-19 patients.

5. A 500-bed COVID-19 care centre, which has been set up at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village in east Delhi, will start operating from today.

6. The West Bengal government has imposed a fresh lockdown from July 9 in the containment zones.

7. In Mumbai, one doesn’t need a doctor’s prescription to get tested for COVID-19 anymore, a new notice has been issued.

8. The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 on Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases – lowest single-day figure in nearly two months – while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said.

9. Tamil Nadu won’t go under statewide lockdown now, the chief minister has clarified.

10. The Meghalaya government is mulling to impose a full lockdown but only if the spike continues. No such decision has been taken yet.