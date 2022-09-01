New Delhi: WhatsApp on Thursday submitted its monthly compliance report and said it has banned over 23.87 lakh Indian accounts in July, of which over 14 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users. Notably, the July numbers are the highest seen so far in the current fiscal.Also Read - Action Taken Against 2.7 Crore Posts On Facebook and Instagram In July: Meta in Compliance Report

WhatsApp further added that more than 22 lakh Indian accounts were banned in June on the basis of complaints received via its grievance redressal channel and through its own mechanism to detect violations. Earlier, 19 lakh such accounts were banned by WhatsApp in May, 16 lakh accounts in April, and 18.05 lakh in March. Also Read - Good News For Smartwatch Users! Now Take WhatsApp Calls From Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5

The move from social messaging app comes as the tougher IT rules came into effect last year, mandating large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken. Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: WhatsApp-JioMart Partnership Announced; Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Order Groceries From Online Store

In the recent past, several social media firms have drawn flak over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms.

At times, concerns have also been flagged over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and ‘de-platforming’ users.

The government is in the midst of formulating new social media norms that propose to give users a grievance appeal mechanism against arbitrary content moderation, inaction, or takedown decisions of big tech companies.

“Between 1 July 2022 and 31 July 2022, 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users,” WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp said it also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform.

“We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred,” the Meta-owned platform said in its latest monthly update.

The IT ministry, in June, circulated the draft rules that propose a panel to hear user appeals against inaction on complaints made, or against content-related decisions taken by grievance officers of social media platforms.

At present, “there is no appellate mechanism provided by intermediaries nor is there any credible self-regulatory mechanism in place”, the ministry had said.

(With inputs from PTI)