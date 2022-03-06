Bandipora: In a major airlifting drive, around 230 stranded passengers were airlifted to and fro Gurez valley in Bandipora on Saturday, who were stranded there due to inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the airlifted passengers, 84 are government job aspirants, who are expected to appear for the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) examination on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Five Dead, One Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

The airlifting drive was conducted by Bandipora District Administration in coordination with the Indian Army and other authorities. According to Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, with improvement in the weather on Saturday, MI-17 and Aryan Private Helicopter were put into service to airlift the stranded passengers.

He informed that more than 230 passengers were airlifted in 17 air sorties. "A total of 114 passengers were airlifted from Dawar, Kanzalwan, Neeru and Baduaab areas of Gurez Valley to Bandipora while 103 adults and 13 infants were airlifted from Bandipora to Dawar, Kanzalwan and Baduaab areas of Gurez Valley," he added.

Owais said the passengers including JKSSB aspirants were stranded in the valley and due to bad weather no flight could be operated till Saturday.

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remained partly cloudy on Saturday, with periods of sunshine. The Met Department had predicted light rain/snow at isolated places during the next 24 hours. “Light rain/snow is likely to occur at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Another Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the two UTs between March 6 and 7 under whose influence, widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is likely to occur,” a Met Department official told IANS on Saturday.