New Delhi: Hours after a soldier died in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Friday said Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for more than 2000 times till October 10 this year. The Army also said that over 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland.

“Over 2,317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10, while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland,” the Army said in a statement.

Saying that the incidents of ceasefire violations have increased from Pakistan side in the last one year, the Army said that more than 200 terrorists have been killed, including foreigner terrorist commanders, during the encounters.

“In 2018, there were 1,629 ceasefire violations and 254 terrorists were killed including foreigner terrorist commanders,” the Army added.

In the latest incident of ceasefire violation from Pakistan side, one Indian soldier named Naik Subhash Thapa died in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Thapa was injured in the ceasefire and was later rushed to command hospital in Udhampur, where he succumbed to injuries. The deceased soldier was a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal and served the Indian Army for eight years.

According to another report from the Ministry of External Affairs which was released last month, the Pakistani Army had violated ceasefire for more than 2,050 times this year in which 21 Indians have been killed.

To maintain peace on the border, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it had a number of times asked Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

“We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross-border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had last month said.

“This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died,” he had added.

The statement from the MEA came after the border tension between the two counties increased following the abrogation of Article 370.