In a bid to decongest roads and keep a check on rash driving, the Noida Police carried out a campaign on Monday during the eighth edition of ‘Operation Clean’ by issuing challans to over 2,400 vehicles and impounding 85 for wrong-lane and rash driving in Noida and Greater Noida.

Operation Clean is an initiative of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police to check traffic violations, and a police spokesperson revealed that Rs 47,200 was collected as fine during the two-hour campaign that was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The first part of the campaign was carried out from 10 am to 12 noon in the entire district. The second part will be launched at 6 pm. A total 2,441 vehicles were issued challan for traffic violations, including 1,470 e-challans,” the police spokesperson said.

Eighty-five vehicles, including 27 four-wheelers, were impounded for traffic rule violations and not having valid documents, he said.

City residents have often complained to authorities about wrong-lane driving being one of the biggest menaces on roads and streets which has led to several incidents over the years, police said.

On Sunday night, 1,457 vehicles, including 480 four-wheelers, were penalised for having faulty number plates or having writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties, etc. on them, they said.

Another 99 vehicles, 91 of them two-wheelers, had also been impounded for not having requisite license and documents, police said.

Last week, the district police launched its “Operation Clean” under which it arrested 474 people during a three-hour campaign on Saturday for drinking at public places and drunk driving, police officials said.

Nearly 200 vehicles were towed away and over 2,400 penalised on Friday after they were found parked illegally at prominent commercial areas, while on Wednesday, the police had seized 1,174 auto rickshaws and tempos plying illegally, they said.

On Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said.

With Inputs From PTI