New Delhi: As many as 250 families were affected as water flooded the roads and houses in Hulimavu area in Bengaluru on Sunday after a lake breached due to a crack in its boundary. However, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer and other officials rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

As per updates from officials, efforts were on to shift around 250 families who have been affected by the sudden flood. Temporary shelters have been set up by the BBMP for the affected people.

“No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident in Bengaluru. Over 7 people were rescued by the boats with the help of emergency service personnel. A night shelter with beds and food has also been set up at Saibaba Ashram. BBMP health and revenue teams will assess the damage on Monday,” BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said.

City Mayor M Gautham Kumar told PTI that the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earthmover and the civic body BBMP would investigate it. According to updates, several cars and two-wheelers have been swept away in the incident.

As part of the rescue work, fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out the relief work int e affected areas. On the other hand, pumps were being used to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes.