New Delhi: Preparations have begun full throttle for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya that is scheduled to take place on August 5 and nearly 250 guests, including at least 50 VIPs will attend the event, sources revealed.

It is believed that all the important saints of Ayodhya, senior office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and all senior Union ministers and Uttar Pradesh ministers involved in the making of the temples have been invited for the grand ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited, according to reports.

"I cannot tell the exact date but we have got information that the PM's visit has been tentatively scheduled for August 5," Triloki Nath Pandey, the decree-holder of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra told news agency PTI.

The ceremony will begin at 8 AM on August 5 and the ‘bhoomi pujan‘ will be conducted by priests invited from Kashi and Varanasi. Giant CCTV screens will be put up across Ayodhya city for devotees to watch the programme, sources at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

The 16th-century Babri mosque that stood on the disputed site in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992 by kar sevaks claiming that originally there was a Ram temple at the same spot.

In its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the construction of a temple at the site. It also ordered that an alternative five-acre plot must be found within Ayodhya for a mosque.

A separate trial in the Babri mosque demolition case is continuing in a special court in Lucknow.