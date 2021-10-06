New Delhi: More than 250 illegal makeshift shops at the popular Banjara Market situated in Gurugram Sector-56 were demolished by the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), a state official said to news agency IANS on Tuesday.Also Read - IPO Watch: Full List of Initial Public Offerings Likely to Hit Market in October-November

A total of around 200 hutments spread across 8.5 acres in the market in Sector 56 were demolished by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The demolished Banjara Market was a part of 25 acres of land where various projects from college to official accommodations for the Income Tax department are proposed to be set up. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops in International Market; Check City-Wise Gold Price

The popular Banjara Market had come up illegally nearly 15 years ago on 25 acres of government land and despite several notices, the illegal occupants were not vacating the land. A total of around 200 hutments spread across 8.5 acres in the market in Sector 56 were demolished by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Also Read - Share Market: Sensex Ends 534 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Near 17,700

The market was quite famous for furniture and traditional handicrafts. During the demolition drive on Tuesday, nearly 80 per cent of the illegal properties were cleared, officials said, adding that the remaining shop owners were given two days to vacate their premises.

The authority said all encroachments on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran land will be cleared. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Duty Magistrate Ajay Malik said, “On Monday, we came to initiate the demolition proceedings. Residents were asked us to give the time till the evening to remove their things kept inside the houses and shops. We accepted their demand and gave them one more day to vacate the place. Today, in the morning when we came for the proceedings again, we saw they haven’t removed anything.”

While talking to news agency ANI, he further added, “We will talk to senior officials on the issue of relocating them.” Meanwhile, the local people have alleged that they were not served any proper notice of demolition. They further added that an oral direction was given to vacate the place after Diwali.

“We are living here for the last 10 years. We were neither given any notice nor were we informed about anything. As Diwali is around the corner, we had taken a loan, now everything is destroyed. We will not go anywhere. We will stay here only,” said one of the residents to news agency ANI.

Another resident while talking to ANI said, “Earlier they told us to remove our things after Diwali. Today, they didn’t even give us any time, at 4 am they just started the demolition.”

(With Input from ANI, IANS)