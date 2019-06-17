New Delhi: Nearly 250 to 300 tourists visiting North Sikkim were stranded at Zima due to bad weather after a massive cloudburst in the higher reaches of Teesta river on Monday.

The Lachen police have initiated evacuation of the people stranded to send them to Lachen, a base camp for treks to North Sikkim.

The North Sikkim Deputy Commissioner has issued a travel advisory on tourists permit until further notice for the entire regions of Lachen, Lachung, and Dzongu areas owing to severe weather conditions.

Earlier, a flood alert was sent across several areas of North Sikkim after the Teesta river was flowing over the danger mark as a result of the cloudburst.